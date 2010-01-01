At Go-Fast RC Boats, we specialize in both gas- and electric-powered
RC raceboats. We will build to your specifications and budget. We can modify your existing setup, or build a Go-Fast boat from scratch to fit
your needs.
Don is an RC expert with 53 years in the RC car, plane, and boat world.
"I started in RC when I was 8 years old with a Tamayia Car Kit. That progressed to building model airplanes. Then, at the age of 14, I bought my first boat kit. Over the years, I have become a proficient boat-builder of race-winning RC boats."
Provide us with your contact information and feel free to ask any questions. Give us an idea of what you want. We pay attention to details so that we can
build you a Go Fast RC Boat!
Contact our team to discuss your ideas.
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