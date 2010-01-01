Go Fast RC Boats

Meet the Builder - Don Curry Meet the Builder - Don Curry Meet the Builder - Don Curry

Don is an RC expert with 53 years in the RC car, plane, and boat world.

"I started in RC when I was 8 years old with a Tamayia Car Kit. That progressed to building model airplanes. Then, at the age of 14, I bought my first boat kit. Over the years, I have become a proficient boat-builder of race-winning RC boats."